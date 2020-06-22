Sushmita Sen reveals how she survived nepotism in Bollywood

Amid debate of nepotism following the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Indian actress Sushmita Sen has revealed that she survived nepotism in Bollywood by focusing on her audience.



During a question and answer session on Twitter on Sunday, the Main Hoon Na actor was asked by a fan “How you survived Nepotism in Bollywood??”

Sushmita disclosed, “By focusing on my audience……You GUYS”. She also showered love on her fans.

She further said, “I will continue to work as an actor as long as You want to see me!!”.

The debate around nepotism has gained momentum following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. The MS Dhoni actor was found dead at his residence in Mumbai and police have confirmed the actor committed suicide.

Reports are doing rounds on the internet that Sushant Singh faced an indirect ban from Bollywood bigwigs to promote star kids in the Indian film industry.

Sushmita made her Bollywood debut with film Dastak in 1996 two years after she was crowned Miss Universe in 1994.