Pakistani origin schizophrenic man gunned down by police in Canada

A Canadian-Pakistani, reportedly suffering from schizophrenia, was shot dead by Canadian police in Mississauga on Sunday.

The Special Investigations Unit said that the police were called to an apartment to ‘check on the well-being of a man’.

According to CBC Canada report, the 62-year-old man’s family called police because he was not taking his medication.

The report said that the victim’s nephew Muhammed Choudhry told that his uncle was a ‘harmless man’.

The publication quoted Peel police Constable Sarah Pattern, who alleged that the man was in a ‘state of crisis’ and had weapons with him at the house.

When police entered the apartment, they found Ejaz Chaudhry, the deceased, holding a knife. Upon seeing this, police fatally shot him dead.

The Pakistani community in Canada has expressed concern over the incident while police have launched an inquiry into the situation.

As per a video taken by a bystander at the time of the incident, tactical units can be seen entering the second-floor apartment from the balcony.

The officers can be seen kicking the door open and then shouting at the people inside. Before the officers even entered the apartment, they opened fire, as can be seen in the video.



