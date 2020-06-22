‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan shares sweet photo with dad on Father’s Day

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul shared a sweet photo with his father to wish him on Father’s Day.



Engin Altan turned to Instagram and shared a selfie with his father in his story and wrote, “Happy Fathers Day.”

The father-son duo looked all smiling in the sweet photo.

Engin Altan Duzyatan, who is also a father of four years old son Emir Aras Düzyatan, essays the lead role of Ertugrul in Turkish historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi.

The actor has won the hearts of millions of fans across the world with his outstanding performance in the drama series.

Recently, a video of Engin Altan Duzyatan enjoying quality time with his four-year-old son Emir Aras Düzyatan took the internet by storm.

In an adorable video doing the rounds on internet, Engin Altan’s son could be seen painting dad’s face with colours.

Engin Altan, 40, got married with Neslişah Alkoçlar in 2014 and the couple have a son Emir Aras Düzyatan born in 2016.