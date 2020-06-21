Salman Khan, Karan Johar lose followers on Instagram after death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Superstar Salman Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar became the biggest target of angry fans amid the debate of nepotism in Bollywood following the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last week.



The angry fans have been unfollowing the Bharat actor and Karan Johar on social media platforms after reports started doing rounds on the internet that Sushant Singh faced an indirect ban from Bollywood bigwigs to promote star kids in the Indian film industry.

The MS Dhoni actor’s body was found at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020 and the police have confirmed that he committed suicide.

Since the demise of Sushant, Salman Khan has lost a whopping 500,000 followers on Instagram within a week. Khan, who was followed by over 34 million followers, has seen reduction and now he is being followed by 33.5 million.

Karan Johar also lost over 0.5 million followers on Instagram.

Earlier, today, Salman Khan appealed his all fans to stand with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans and support his family.

The Dabangg actor turned to Twitter and said, “A request to all my fans to stand with sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it.”



