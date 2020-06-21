Alia Bhatt shares heartfelt note for her dad on Father’s Day

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has penned down a heartfelt message for her father Mahesh Bhatt on Father's Day, saying ‘there’s no one like him’.



Sharing a throwback photo with father, the Gully Boy actress wrote, “my father, my friend.. my rock when I need to be held.. my water when I need to flow.. my air when I want to fly.. how one person can be soo many people I’ve never understood.. but what I have understood is there’s no one like you!”

The Raazi actress further said, “my special special beautiful daddy.. I feel so grateful to know you everyday! Thank you for making me and being you! I love you.”

Meanwhile, the actress appears to have become the biggest target of angry fans amid the debate of nepotism in Bollywood following the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput.



Alia Bhatt has lost a whopping one million followers on social media platforms within a week.