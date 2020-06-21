Sonakshi Sinha quits Twitter to ‘stay away from negativity’

As debate over nepotism in Bollywood gained momentum, Indian actress Sonakshi Sinha has deactivated her Twitter account.



The Dabangg actress turned to Instagram to share that she was deactivating her microblogging site account in order to ‘stay away from negativity’.

She wrote, “The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity.”

The actress further said “And no where more of that than twitter these days! Chalo, im off-deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out.”



Sonakshi captioned the post, “Aag lage basti mein... mein apni masti mein! Bye Twitter.”

Sonakshi, who is the daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha, has over 15 million followers at the time of quitting Twitter.

The actress faced severe trolling on social media after shared a post to express her grief and sorrow over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.