Karan Johar unfollows Alia Bhatt, other actors after Sushant Singh's death

Following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Karan Johar has unfollowed several Bollywood stars Twitter.

The actors unfollowed by Karan include his friends Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Twinkle Khanna.



The director and producer is now only following eight Twitter accounts that include Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, PM Narendra Modi, Apoorva Mehta, Dharma Productions, Dharma 2.0 and Dharmatic.

Following the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, a police complaint was lodged in the Indian state of Bihar which nominated Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ekta Kapoor,

"In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step," ANI news agency had quoted lawyer Sudhir Kumar as saying.