close
Sat Jun 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
June 20, 2020

Karan Johar unfollows Alia Bhatt, other actors after Sushant Singh's death

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 20, 2020

Following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Karan Johar has unfollowed several Bollywood stars  Twitter.

The actors unfollowed by Karan include his friends Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Twinkle Khanna.

The director and producer is now only following eight Twitter accounts that include Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, PM Narendra Modi, Apoorva Mehta, Dharma Productions, Dharma 2.0 and Dharmatic.

Following the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, a police complaint was lodged in the Indian state of Bihar which nominated Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ekta Kapoor,

"In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step," ANI news agency had quoted lawyer Sudhir Kumar as saying.

Latest News

More From Bollywood