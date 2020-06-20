Murtaza Wahab tests positive for coronavirus

CM's Adviser on Law Murtaza Wahab has has been diagnose with COVID-19.

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has been tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the third provincial minister who have contracted the virus, Geo News reported Saturday.

According to a statement by Wahab, he has put himself under quarantine after test results today came back positive.

He said he has no symptoms currently and is feeling alright, but requests all friends and well-wishers to pray for him.

The development comes two days after Wahab released a video statement, urging people to not think of the virus as "a joke".

"Every day I see people using masks in every possible manner but not in the manner that they are supposed to use and wear masks," he wrote.

"You have to cover your nose and your mouth with the mask," he strongly urged anyone reading or listening to his message.

Minister for Education Saeed Ghani and Minister for Human Settlement Haji Ghulam Murtaza Baloch were among a large number of Sindh lawmakers who have tested positive. Baloch, however, could not survive and succumbed to the virus a couple of weeks ago.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Syed Aminul Haq confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19.

A day prior to that, PPP leader Syeda Shehla Raza tested positive for the coronavirus, requesting people to pray for her recovery.

A week ago, PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif tested positive for coronavirus, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had confirmed.

Shehbaz, 69, is a cancer survivor, Aurangzeb had said, adding that the PML-N leader was following his doctors' advice on how to fight the infection.

Former prime minister and senior PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani also tested positive for the coronavirus last week. In a tweet, his son alleged that the Imran Khan-led government and National Accountability Bureau endangered the life of his father by summoning him in a corruption reference.