Kajol’s emotional video for late dad tugs at fans heart strings

Kajol penned a loving video in memory of her father Shomu Mukhejee and the way in which he motivated her to fulfill her dream during the course of his life.

In a heartfelt video the actress was quoted speaking about her father and the way in which she was raised, Kajol said, "Its my dad's birthday today. The most I see him now is in some photos and parts of Shomu Mukherjee mirror. What I remember the most is the way his eyes would light up when he saw me."

"He believed so fiercely in me from the time that I was born that I grew up knowing that there was at least one person in this whole wide world who believed that I carried the sun on my shoulders.”

"He believed that my hands could heal anything from a headache to a temper, and he always wanted me to be wild and grow however huge I could imagine -- just because he saw it in me. I never realised Father's Day was so close to his birthday till he wasn't there anymore to celebrate it with.”

Before concluding, she urged all fathers of the world to ‘believe’ in their daughter’s potential and dreams, claiming, "So, today I want to take this opportunity and tell all the fathers out there to give this precious gift to their little girls -- belief."



"It is the most powerful magic there is. Believe in your daughters so fiercely that they know, that's what they should be looking for in the world and they shouldn't ever settle for less. (They should ) Not be pressurised by society, family or anything else. Give them the power of 'self-belief',