Shoaib Malik to join Pakistan team on July 24 in England

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday gave special dispensation to Shoaib Malik by allowing him to join the national team in England on July 24 after spending time with his immediate family, whom he has not seen for nearly five months.

Malik’s wife, Sania Mirza, and one-year-old son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, have been in India, while Shoaib has been in Sialkot since the imposition of international travel ban due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unlike the rest of us, Shoaib Malik has not seen his immediate family for nearly five months due to his commitments and the subsequent international travel bans following the COVID-19 pandemic. As travel restrictions are now slowly easing out and there is an opportunity for a family reunion, it is appropriate that at a human level we show compassion as part of our duty of care and respect Shoaib’s request," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said.

“We have spoken with the England and Wales Cricket Board who understand the situation and have agreed to make an exception by helping Shoaib enter the country on 24 July. Of course, Shoaib will follow the UK government’s policies on visitors entering the country before integrating with the side.”

The team will depart on June 28 June for Manchester, before driving to Derbyshire for their 14-day quarantine period during which they will be allowed to train and practice.