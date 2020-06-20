Sushant Singh Rajput’s psychiatrist makes shocking revelations about actor

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s psychiatrist has made some shocking revelations about the Chhichhore actor almost a week after his death.



Sushant’s psychiatrist Kesari Chavda revealed this during police interrogation in connection with the death of actor on Friday.

Kesari disclosed that Sushant was unhappy with his present rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s behavior and the actor regretted breaking up with former ladylove with Ankita Lokhande.

The doctor also revealed that Sushant was suffering from depression for almost a year and he was unable to sleep at night due to this.

Sushant and Ankita Lokhande fell in love on the sets of Pavitra Rishta, his second drama serial during 2009 to 2011.

They were in relationship for more almost 7 years and decided to call it quits in 2016.

Sushant’s body was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020 and police have confirmed that the MS Dhoni actor committed suicide.