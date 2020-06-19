Deepika Padukone pens note on the difference between sadness and depression

Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood’s most open mental health advocates preaching mindfulness and empathy. In a recent tweet, she highlighted the main differences between feelings of sadness and how they differ from depression.

Mental health and its importance resurfaced on the radar of Bollywood’s top dogs after the reported suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput. In ongoing discussions on mental health, Deepika made an effort to educate the masses on the difference between sadness and depression.

On her social media account, Deepika posted a total of two photos, each with their own caption, the first one read, “Repeat After Me. Depression is not the same as sadness.” While the other one read, “Repeat After Me. Depression is not the same as feeling sad.”

