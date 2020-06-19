Sushant Singh Rajput last dialed rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty: report

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who reportedly committed suicide on Sunday June 14, 2020, made his last call to his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his friend Mahesh Shetty on Saturday night.



According to Pinkvilla, Sushant first called friend and actor Mahesh Shetty but he did not answer his call. The Chhichhore actor then dialed his rumoured girlfriend Rhea, who also did not respond to his call, the records revealed.

Rhea and late actor Sushant Singh were rumoured to be dating and the lovebirds were also living together. Rhea decided to move out with her belongings just few days before MS Dhoni actor’s death, it is reported.

Rhea was interrogated for over 10 hours by police and according to media reports she shared her chat with Sushant with the police officials and told them they did not speak on calls.

According to the reports, Rhea was quizzed about her relationship with Sushant and alleged breakup and the film projects.

There were also reports that the two lovebirds were planning to get married in November, however she dismissed such speculations during the police investigation, media reported citing sources.

Rhea also did not say anything to media person, who were waiting outside the Bandra police station.