Sonu Nigam opens up about ‘music mafia’ in Bollywood

Amid the ongoing debate of nepotism and power game in the Bollywood, Indian playback singer Sonu Nigam has opened up about mafia in the music industry.



In his video blog shared on Instagram, the Mujhse Shaadi Karogi singer opened up about ‘cruel’ power game in the music industry, saying that it is controlled by two mafias, without naming them.

Sonu wrote a troubling caption, saying “You might soon hear about Suicides in the Music Industry.”

He said unfortunately there are bigger mafias in the music industry than film industry, adding that power rests in the hands of these two mafias, who own companies.



Sonu further said these two companies decide on who will sing in the film and who will not.

Without naming anyone, the singer said he is also the victim of power play by a Bollywood actor.

He went on to say after Sushant Singh Rajput people will hear the same about a singer, or a composer, or a lyrics writer.

The singer went on to say that lyrics writers are paid meager remuneration for their work.