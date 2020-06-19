Sushant Singh Rajput case: Indian police seek details of his contract with YRF

Indian police have asked Yash Raj Films (YRF) to provide the copy of the contract late actor Sushant Singh Rajput signed with the production house.



According to Indian media, the Bandra police have written a letter to YRF, seeking details of the contract Sushant and the production house had signed.

So far police have interrogated several people close to Sushant including his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his business manager Shruti and PR manager Radhika Nihalani.

Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on Sunday and police have confirmed the Chhichhore actor committed suicide.

The actor’s death has wreaked havoc in Bollywood with fans and many insiders calling out the widespread toxic culture.

A case has also been filed against Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor in connection with the death of Sushant.