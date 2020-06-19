Alia Bhatt sees sharp decline in number of followers after Sushant Singh's demise

Alia Bhatt has lost a whopping number of followers since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise sparked nepotism debate within the Indian film fraternity.

Social media users expressed outrage by unfollowing star kids, and instead following outsiders (actors with no connection in the industry) who made it big with merit and talent.

As a result, Alia Bhatt lost the highest number of followers, followed by Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor and Salman Khan.

Alia lost a total of 444k followers, Karan lost 188k and Salman's followers dropped by 50k on Instagram.

Karan Johar has been in the eye of storm for promoting nepotism, giving a chance to privileged star children in his big-budgeted movies, and snubbing industry outsiders.



Salman, on the other hand, came under the scanner after many people like Abhinav Kashyap, Sahil Khan, and others called him out for sabotaging their careers.

On the other hand, actors like Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor and others saw drastic surge in the number of followers on Instagram.

While Kangana has always openly called out Bollywood bigwigs for promoting nepotism and received praise, Kriti and Shraddha also mustered appreciation for attending Sushant's funeral held on Monday.