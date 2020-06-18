Sushant Singh was not going through financial trouble, says friend

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his residence in Mumbai on Sunday. Police said the actor committed suicide.

While exact motive of the suicide is not known, some people are speculating that the actor might have ended his life due to financial troubles .

One of his friends has rejected the speculations that the Bollywood actor was going through financial trouble.

Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla on the condition of anonymity, the insider said the late actor had a few films lined up and a few more in discussions.

"From what I know, his dates were all booked till mid-next year. If he signed the other two films, he would have had five projects by 2022. He was also charging to the tune of Rs 8 crore per project," the unnamed source said.

According to the Indian publication, Sushant's friend happens to be an industry insider who revealed that one of the producers was willing to pay the actor more than his original fees.

"There were two producers who were planning to meet him later this month. Since he wasn't in touch with them, they had spoken to one of his close buddies and even shared how they would love to pay him to the tune of Rs 11 crore for their film," the source said.