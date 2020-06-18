Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about his struggling years in Bollywood ‘walking for meals’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has never had an easy journey into the inner circles of Bollywood, and since the beginning he suffered extensively to find his way/.

During a recent interview he touched upon his lowest moments and times he “felt as if he is going to die.”

During his interview he told Hindustan Times, “I have always had mazdoor-like hardworking, fighting spirit. I don’t think that I am bigger than them. I had the same intentions as theirs. I didn’t dream of becoming a star. My only intention was to survive and earn for the next meal. It continued for 10 years. I did odd jobs and walked to my friend’s house for food. There were difficult times but we were happy even then. But yes, I did feel depressed at times because of lack of work. Depression and frustration start when you dream big.”

During the course of the interview he explained that people are more likely to feel depressed if they take on bigger challenges. "It won't happen if you don't put yourself under the pressure." He also claimed, "Success doesn't guarantee happiness."

The actor went on to say, “Because I wasn’t eating well, so I was getting weak and my hair started falling off. I used to get tired after walking 2 kilometres. I felt as if I am going to die soon. Because of which I used to stay out all day to see the world because I didn’t know how many days will I survive.”