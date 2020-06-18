Robert Pattinson shares his diet and exercise program for 'The Batman'

Robert Pattinson has shared his diet and exercise program for The Batman, and it sounds pretty tough.

The actor, in the latest issue of Healthy For Men, revealed what he did to get jacked and fit for his role, and it involved drinking less booze and working out more.

To get abs, Pattinson did circuits of bicycle crunches, dumbbell side bends, double crunches, and a superman--he did three sets of 25 repetitions per move.

For cardio, Pattinson ran 5-10 km three to four times per week. And for his general strength, Pattinson performed army-style heavy sandbag routines on the beach and boxing.

He also took long walks to not only burn calories and limber up, but also to get his mind in a better place.

In terms of his diet, Pattinson said he cut down on alcohol and ate less processed meat and fried foods.

Pattinson told the magazine about his strength and conditioning preparation for 'The Batman'.

He revealed: "It's all about pushing boundaries and building up to a point where you know you can do justice to the physicality required."

The actor also specifically mentioned Chris Hemsworth, The Rock, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Evans as the "true warriors of the superhero genre," adding that he spoke to some of them ahead of his performance as The Batman.

Production on The Batman is currently paused due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The film has been given the greenlight to begin production again in the UK, but cameras have not started rolling yet.

Pattison will star in the upcoming Batman movie as Bruce Wayne/the Dark Knight. He'll be joined by John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis is Alfred, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle AKA Catwoman, Paul Dano as Eddie Nygma AKA The Riddler, and Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon.