SAPM Yusuf says more than 40,000 Pakistanis will be repatriated weekly

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Moeed Yusuf said on Wednesday that from June 20, around 45,000 international passengers will be brought back each week, adding that the corona tests of all the passengers returning to Pakistan will be conducted.

The SAPM on national security said that as promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government has made the arrangements for the overseas Pakistanis awaiting repatriation.

“Starting from 20th June, we would be bringing approx. 45,000 international passengers per week. This is three times the current 14,000 a week,” he said.

He said that since the reopening of the Pakistani airspace from April 3, more than 75,000 people have repatriated.

"Symptomatic passengers will be tested and quarantined until test results; with [the] option of paid/government quarantine facilities as earlier. Positive cases will be handled as per health protocols, and negative cases will be sent home and tracked and traced by provinces accordingly," he said.

While addressing a press conference alongside Yusuf, SAPM Zulfi Bukhari said that despite the coronavirus crisis, $20.6 billion were remitted to the country, adding that he is grateful to the overseas Pakistanis.



Bukhari, however, appealed to the Pakistanis who had gone abroad for vacations not to return at this point and urged them to allow those who have become unemployed to come back to the country first.