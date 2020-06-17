Sushant Singh Rajput's abode was reflective of his deepest passions: Watch video

Sushant Singh Rajput walks us through his humble abode filled with colours, shining back some of his passions

Sushant Singh Rajput may have parted ways with the world but he has left behind a myriad of memories that are reflective of his pure and passionate self.

An old interview of the star has been making rounds online where the Chhichore actor walks us through his humble abode filled with colours, shining back some of his passions that he holds closest to his heart.

“I define my living room as a time travelling room because there are different stories here, condensed in different forms, talking about different histories, the future, everything,” he said as he went on to show his telescope that transports him to his favourite place: the space.

The entire house was adorned with colours, film posts and nitty gritty details that gave away his personality.

“Is ghar mein bahut saari cheezein hain jo bahut purani hai. Jod ke todd ke banai hain. Mujhe bada accha lagta hai aisi cheezen. Main khud, mera career bhi inta jodd tood ke banaya hua hai (There are many things in this house that are made by mending and fixing, much like my career),” he had said.

The actor passed away on Sunday at the age of 34. He was found hanging in his room by his domestic worker in his Bandra apartment.

