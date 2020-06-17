Salman Khan’s family takes legal action against 'Dabangg' director after his serious allegations

Salman Khan’s family takes legal action against filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap after his serious allegations

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s family has taken legal action against filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap, who had accused the Dabangg actor and his family of sabotaging his career.



The Bharat actor’s brother Arbaaz Khan confirmed that the family has taken legal action against Abhinav Kashyap.

He further said that they parted ways with the filmmaker professionally and they had no contact with him since they were shooting Dabangg 2.

Earlier, Dabangg director Kashyap turned to Facebook to pen a lengthy note on Sushant's apparent suicide and wrote, "The death of Sushant Singh Rajput brings under scanner the role YRF talent Management Agency might have played in pushing him towards his suicide but that is for the authorities to investigate. These people don't make careers. They ruin your career and life. Having suffered personally for a decade, I can confidently say every Talent Manager and all Talent Management Agencies of Bollywood are a potential death Trap for Artists. They are all basically white collared [expletive] and everyone is involved. They all have an unspoken code of conduct they adhere to.

"My experience is no different. I have experienced exploitation and bullying first hand Arbaaz Khan on Dabangg and ever since.

"The reason I moved out of making Dabangg 2 ten years ago is because Arbaaz Khan in collusion with Sohail Khan and family was trying to take control of my career by bullying me. Arbaaz Khan sabotaged my second project with Shree Ashtavinayak Films that I was signed up with by personally calling their head Mr. Raj Mehta and threatening him with dire consequences if they made a film with me. I had to return the signing money to Shree Ashtavinayak films and moved to Viacom Pictures.

"They did the same thing. Only this time the sabotager was Sohail Khan and he intimidated the then Viacom CEO Vikram Malhotra. Mr. Salman Khan and family sabotaged the release of the film and got their PROs to run a sustained negative smear campaign against me and my film BESHARAM before release.

"They erred and sent some of these threats as texts, sent to me as sms from several numbers. Armed with evidence, I went to the police in 2017 to file an FIR which they refused to register but registered a non-cognizable complaint. My complaint remains open to date and I still have all the evidence.

"I know who my enemies are. Let it be known that they are Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. There are many other small fry's but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpant. They use a clever mix of their ill-gotten money, political clout and connections with the underworld to intimidate anyone and everyone. Unfortunately truth is on my side and I am not going to give up like Sushant Singh Rajput. I refuse to cow down and will fight on till I see the end of either them or me. Enough tolerance. Its time to fight back. So this is not a threat, it's an open challenge," Kashyap said.