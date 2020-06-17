Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty were house-hunting amid plans of getting married

Sushant Singh Rajput had his whole life ahead of him, and as per media reports earlier, the actor was all set to get married to rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Not only this, the duo were looking for a house to move in together after marriage, as revealed by their broker recently.

According to Rhea's broker, Sushant and his ladylove were all set to tie the knot in November year, reported Nav Bharat Times.



They were looking for a space in Mumbai's upscale Bandra area ahead of their wedding.

Broker Sunny Singh said, "Sushant and Rhea were about to get married. And so they were looking for a house in Bandra."

He added that Rhea was one of his old clients and that the late actor and his girlfriend wanted to shift into a shared space where they could live together.

Earlier, Sushant's cousin brother while alking to India TV said that the actor was supposed to get married in November and that the family was gearing up for the wedding which was said to take place in Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty had been rumoured to be dating each other since quite a while now, and had even shared loved-up pictures together on social media.

Sushant earlier dated his Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande for six years.