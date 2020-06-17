Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande 'shocked and 'devastated': co-star

Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande is 'shocked' and 'devastated' beyond words ever since she got to know about the actor's sudden demise.

The information was revealed by Prarthana Beher, who worked closely with both Sushant and Ankita in their drama serial Pavitra Rishta, during a recent chat with Times of India.

Prarthana revealed how Ankita is completely shattered and devastated after hearing about his demise. She defended Ankita as well who was being brutally trolled after Sushant's death for not commenting on unfortunate incident.

She went on to reveal Ankita's state and described her as completely devastated and crying inconsolably. "News sunne ke baad woh wahin atki paddi hai [she has gotten stuck after hearing about Sushant's death]," Prarthana said.

She added that people should give Ankita, Sushant's close TV friends, and his family to mourn the loss and grieve over his death.

The actress further revealed that Ankita wanted to go to Sushant's funeral and pay her respects, but she is a very emotional and sensitive person.



However, Ankita did drop by Sushant's residence in Mumbai to meet his father and sisters and offer her condolences to the family in this hard time.

According to sources, she was in a deep state of sadness and did not leave the apartment till Sushant's father did not leave for his flight back home.

Sushant and Ankita dated each other and were set to tie the knot. Unfortunately they called off their wedding over personal reasons.