Sushant Singh Rajput's fan commits suicide, leaves heartbreaking note behind

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has sent shockwaves across the Hindi film industry exposing the dark side of Bollywood.

Now, in a shocking turn of events, one of Sushant's fans committed suicide upon hearing about his demise, as reported by Times of India.

The boy belonged to the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh and was a student of 10th standard.

As per reports, before taking this step, the boy left a suicide note which read, "If He Can Do It Why Can’t I."

On Sunday, June 14, Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence in Bandra.

The actor had hung himself and died of suicide, aged 34, according to the police. Post-mortem reports later confirmed Sushant passed away due to asphyxiation.

Not onty this, Sushant's sister-in-law passed away in Bihar after learning about his death.

Sudha Devi, wife of Sushant’s cousin brother had stopped eating and died in the native town of Purnia in Bihar while Sushant’s funeral was being conducted in Mumbai on Monday.



On the other hand, Sushant's ex-manager Disha Salian committed suicide, at the age of 28, a week before the actor's untimely demise.