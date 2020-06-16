Sonakshi Sinha bashed for being a ‘product of nepotism’ after Sushant Singh’s death

Sonakshi Sinha recently landed in hot water with her most recent Twitter update on the Bollywood fraternity. Ever since it was uploaded hoards of trolls have begun bashing the actress because she called out ‘certain people’ for trying to benefit from the actor’s passing.

Her post read, “The problem with wrestling pigs is that you get dirty and pigs enjoy it. To certain people trying to garner publicity and highlight THEIR issues using the death of a member of our fraternity.. PLEASE just stop. Your spewing negativity, hate and toxicity is really not required right now. Have some respect for the departed.”

She quickly got labeled a “product of nepotism.”

Hundreds upon hundreds of users then trolled her over her ‘disgusting’ analogy. Some came out claiming, “Sorry to say Mam, but one cannnot deny the fact which actually exist. If this is about the talks of nepotism etc then its not a pig fight. And you addressing anybody as a pig shows your level of understanding and intellect.”

Whereas another pointed out how the ‘fraternity’ Sonakshi mentioned was the one responsible for ostracizing him in the first place. “Fraternity!!!! Where was this Fraternity when he needed them? Why none tried to call him? This is no secret that he was in depression from last 1 year but what this Fraternity did?”



