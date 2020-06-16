Ed Westwick's fundraiser post blows up in his face as upset 'Gossip Girl' fans react

Ed Westwick had been promoting his charitable move of creating face masks

Ed Westwick of Gossip Girl fame recently saw his generous act seemingly backfire amongst fans.

The star had recently sent fans in a frenzy after he teased them with a special surprise referencing a line from the teen drama.

"Got a little something for you... Tomorrow 1pm.. Hint... xoxo," he had tweeted after which fans were convinced that he may be a part of the HBO Max reboot now.

However, when the announcement finally happened, many were left disgruntled and upset after getting their hopes up.

Westwick had been promoting his charitable move of creating face masks with proceeds going to an anti-racism organization called Kick It Out.

“I think we could all agree the world could use some hugs and kisses right now. Help me raise money for @kickitout to combat racism & discrimination for everyone who plays, watches or works in football by shopping my collection with @represent. Let's all work together to make a difference!" he captioned the post.

After the sour response from disappointed Gossip Girl fans, Westwick was given no choice but to issue a clarification.

"For those of you that are upset about teasing my collection with the design graphic to raise money for @KickItOut: I hope you can check out the charity and learn more about their mission, who they are helping and the impact it will make in our world to combat racism and discrimination,” he wrote.

“It is important to me to use my platform to spread love, bring awareness to various organizations and do what I can to make a difference. Love, Ed," he added.