Kriti Sanon heartbroken that 'dying felt easier' for Sushant Singh than living

Kriti Sanon heartbroken that 'dying felt easier' to Sushant Singh than living

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death earlier this week, left the world shattered and heartbroken.

Kriti Sanon broke her silence on the demise of the actor, saying she has lost a part of her heart after his death, while she continues to pray for his happiness.

Sharing heartwarming photos with the Chhichore actor, Kriti wrote: “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living.”

“I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t..”

“I wish so so many things....A part of my heart has gone with you.. and a part will always keep you alive.”

“Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will,” she wrote as she ended the post.



Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from his ceiling at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday. He was 34.