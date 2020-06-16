Federal Minister Amin ul Haq contracts coronavirus

Photo: File

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Syed Aminul Haq has tested positive for coronavirus.

Haq confirmed he had been suffering from persistent fever for the past one week which had turned into typhoid.

The minister said he tested positive for the coronavirus and as soon as he became aware that he was infected, isolated himself.

The number of COVID-19 cases is increasing rapidly in the country and so far, several lawmakers have been infected with the virus. A few have succumbed to the disease as well.

A day earlier, PPP leader Syeda Shehla tested positive for the coronavirus, requesting people to pray for her recovery.

In a Twitter post, the PPP minister shared a photo of her test result, adding that she was awaiting for the results of her family members.

The PPP leader has gone into isolation at her residence.

Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for coronavirus

Last week, PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif tested positive for coronavirus, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had confirmed.

Shehbaz, 69, a cancer survivor, Aurangzeb had said, adding that the PML-N leader was following his doctors' advice on how to fight the infection.

Speaking to Geo Pakistan, PML-N representative Ata Tarar had shared that Shehbaz had himself tested for COVID-19 after showing mild symptoms of the infection. He said that the result of the test came back positive on June 10.

"He was summoned on June 9 by NAB. We kept saying he is a cancer survivor, and even if you do want to conduct the investigation then do so via video link. However, this is blind political vendetta," he had said.