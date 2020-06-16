Earthquake jolts parts of Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Photo: File

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale rocked Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, reported Geo News.



Earthquake tremors were also felt in Swat, Mansehra, Malakand and Swabi and surrounding areas.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) the epicenter of the earthquake was Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

Last year an earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale rocked Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and other cities of district Khyber, the epicentre of which was Koh-e-Hindukush mountain in Afghanistan and it measured 210 kilometres deep, according to PMD.

The earthquake was also felt in the areas surrounding Peshawar, Malakand and Chitral. Tremors jolted Sargodha and its surrounding area.