close
Tue Jun 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 16, 2020

Earthquake jolts parts of Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 16, 2020
Photo: File

An  earthquake measuring   5.1 on the Richter scale rocked Islamabad  and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, reported Geo News.

Earthquake tremors were also felt in Swat, Mansehra, Malakand and Swabi and surrounding areas.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) the epicenter of the earthquake was Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

Last year an earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale rocked Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and other cities of district Khyber, the epicentre of which was Koh-e-Hindukush mountain in Afghanistan and it measured 210 kilometres deep, according to PMD.

The earthquake was also felt in the areas surrounding Peshawar, Malakand and Chitral. Tremors jolted Sargodha and its surrounding area.

Latest News

More From Pakistan