IHC rules SAPM Ali Nawaz's appointment as chairman local govt commission null and void

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan be removed as the Chairman Local Government Commission, declaring his appointment null and void.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the IHC declared Nawaz's appointment as chairman of the Commission null and void during a hearing into the petition filed by Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz.



The high court ruled that Nawaz's appointment as chairman of the commission was held against the code of conduct, directing relevant authorities to prepare the role of the chairman within six months.



Tug of war between local govt commission, Islamabad mayor

A tug of war between the local government commission and the Islamabad mayor has been going on over the past few months after the mayor had been suspended by the interior ministry.

Nawaz, the chairman of the commission, had recommended the Islamabad mayor be suspended from service for a period of 90 days after a reference had been filed against him.

The reference filed against Aziz — who is affiliated with opposition party PML-N — alleged that he was abusing his powers, using staff for personal use, and operating official vehicles that were reportedly beyond his entitlement.

The reference was filed by Humayun Akhtar, a member of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the acting Chief Metropolitan Officer (CMO).

Ansar challenged his suspension successfully as last month, the IHC set aside the Interior Ministry’s orders for his suspension for 90 days and directed him to resume his duty.