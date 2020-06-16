Sushant Singh Rajput, Salman Khan’s throwback dance video goes viral

A throwback dance video of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and superstar Salman Khan is doing rounds on social media and it has won the hearts of the fans.



According to reports, the Bharat star had invited celebrities including Sushant to his birthday party, where the deceased enjoyed the event and shook a leg with Salman Khan.

The video has taken the internet by storm after the death of Sushant.

The MS Dhoni actor’s body was found hanging in his Bandra residence in Mumbai and according to his post-mortem reports Sushant committed suicide.

According to some media reports, Sushant was suffering from depression over the past six months.