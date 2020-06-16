Sonam Kapoor shares ‘appreciation’ post for husband Anand Ahuja

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor shared an appreciation Instagram post for her husband Anand Ahuja and thanked him for being extra kind and loving.



The Neerja actress, who is spending quality time with her husband in New Delhi and missing parents and siblings in Mumbai, turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with the hubby.

She wrote, “An appreciation post for my husband. Thank you for being extra kind and loving today. I really needed it. Love you so much.”

However, she did not mention the reason for appreciation.



Later, she also posted a family photo and shared the quotes of Mother Teresa about the world peace.

“What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family.”– Mother Teresa.



