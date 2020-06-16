Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister-in-law dies in Bihar after hearing about his death: report

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister-in-law dies in Bihar after hearing his death news: report

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister-in-law was unable to bear the loss of his death and passed away in Bihar, Indian media reported.



According to media reports, Sudha Devi, wife of Sushant’s cousin brother had stopped eating after finding about the actor’s death.

She died in the native town Purnia in Bihar while Sushant’s funeral was being conducted in Mumbai on Monday.

Sushant’s body was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday and according to his post-mortem report the actor committed suicide.

The sudden demise of Sushant has left entire Bollywood in shock.