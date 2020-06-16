Did you know Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Chhichhore' was based on suicide?

Sushant Singh Rajput left the Hindi film industry devastated after he died of suicide at the ripe age of 34.

The happy-go-lucky actor who always had a positive outlook on life appeared in his last film Chhichore which ironically was also based on suicide.

In the movie, Sushant played the role of Aniruddh or Anni, a father of a teenage son, Raghav, who is awaiting the result of an engineering college entrance test.

Upon learning that he has not been able to clear the exam, Raghav attempts suicide by jumping off the balcony and ends up in coma.

The movie then follows the journey of Anni in a flashback where it takes the viewers to his college days.

Through his role, Sushant taught us how it is important to live every moment of life, to strive and get through the adversities and appreciate the good times fully. For people who sought inspiration from Sushant, his character was surely the heart and soul of the film.



Unfortunately, Sushant's fans bade him farewell after he committed suicide on June 14 leaving many heartbroken.

His ex-manager Disha Salian also committed suicide, at the age of 28, a week before Sushant's untimely and tragic demise.

Salian had jumped off the balcony of her Bandra building in Mumbai.