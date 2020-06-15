close
Mon Jun 15, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
June 15, 2020

Kangana Ranaut thinks Bollywood is to blame for Sushant Singh's death

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 15, 2020
 

Kangana Ranaut has accused some unnamed people from Bollywood of forcing Sushant Singh to suicide.

In a video message posted to her social media accounts, the actress lashed out at the media and people from the entertainment industry for creating the narrative that only "weak-minded" people take their own life.

She said Sushant was a highly educated actor whose social media posts suggest that he was concerned about being evicted from the industry.

The actress said a third-class movie like Gully Boy receives accolades while a far better movie "Chhichhore" featuring Sushant's doesn't get any recognition.

Below is her complete video message:


