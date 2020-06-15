Kangana Ranaut thinks Bollywood is to blame for Sushant Singh's death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kangana Ranaut has accused some unnamed people from Bollywood of forcing Sushant Singh to suicide.
In a video message posted to her social media accounts, the actress lashed out at the media and people from the entertainment industry for creating the narrative that only "weak-minded" people take their own life.
She said Sushant was a highly educated actor whose social media posts suggest that he was concerned about being evicted from the industry.
The actress said a third-class movie like Gully Boy receives accolades while a far better movie "Chhichhore" featuring Sushant's doesn't get any recognition.
Below is her complete video message: