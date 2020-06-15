Kangana Ranaut thinks Bollywood is to blame for Sushant Singh's death

Kangana Ranaut has accused some unnamed people from Bollywood of forcing Sushant Singh to suicide.

In a video message posted to her social media accounts, the actress lashed out at the media and people from the entertainment industry for creating the narrative that only "weak-minded" people take their own life.



She said Sushant was a highly educated actor whose social media posts suggest that he was concerned about being evicted from the industry.

The actress said a third-class movie like Gully Boy receives accolades while a far better movie "Chhichhore" featuring Sushant's doesn't get any recognition.

Below is her complete video message:



