Arjun Kapoor shares his last conversation with Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor shared his last conversation with Sushant Singh Rajput, who reportedly committed suicide on Sunday.



The Panipat actor turned to Instagram to share a throwback photo with Sushant and screenshot of their last conversation via whatsapp after the release of late star’s film Kedarnath.

The conversation between two actors was prompted by a series of posts Sushant had shared about his mother, who died in 2002.

Arjun wrote, “18 months ago… My last msg to him was when he posted about his mom a week after the release of Kedarnath. He was missing her I assume while the movie was being celebrated.”

“I didn’t know him well enough though our paths crossed at yrf, events & screenings every now & then. I can’t say I understood what made him make this choice. I can say I felt the pain he did about losing his bearings & feeling that void of his mother.”



He went on to say “I hope ur in a better & happier space my friend. I hope u have found ur peace. We will all wonder & try & make sense of what happened today. I just hope & pray that when the circus settles down we as a society in due course realise ur choice wasn’t driven by one singular moment or thing but a culmination of so much that defines a human being not just by the profession u were in.”

“Rest my dear brother Sushant you are now I hope at peace,” Arjun further wrote.

Sushant Singh was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday morning.