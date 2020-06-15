Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem report confirms his suicide

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from his ceiling by his domestic help

The world was left shattered after Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in an apparent suicide on Sunday.

As per the latest reports on the late actor, Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police submitted the autopsy report of the deceased 34-year-old.

“Provisional post-mortem report has been submitted by doctors at Bandra Police Station. Team of 3 doctors have conducted the autopsy of #SushanthSinghRajput. The provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging,” he told ANI.

The Chhichore actor’s family too arrived in Mumbai on Sunday night after the devastating news.

Earlier, Mumbai Police spokesperson, DCP Pranay Ashok had told the media that no suicide note was found from the actor’s Bandra residence.

Sushant was found hanging from his ceiling by his domestic help who had immediately called the police.

Sushant’s uncle RC Singh while talking to ANI on Sunday had rejected claims of him taking his own life: “We do not think he committed suicide, police must investigate the matter. There seems to be a conspiracy behind his death. He has been murdered.”