Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal mourn Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

The sudden demise of Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left the entire Bollywood in shock and heartbroken.



After the news of Sushant’s apparent suicide broke out, Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif turned to Instagram to mourn the demise of the actor.

Sharing a throwback picture of MS Dhoni actor, Katrina Kaif wrote, “Rest In Peace”.

Vicky Kaushal also took to photo-video sharing app and shared a heartfelt note.



He wrote with a heartbroken emoji, “Never got to know him well but this still feels like a blow to the gut. Can’t imagine the pain he was going through and the pain that his family and friends must be going through right now.”

He went on to say “May God give them strength. Rest in peace Sushant.”



Sushant Singh was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai and according to police reports, the actor committed suicide.