Karan Johar shares emotional note on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar penned down a heart-wrenching note for late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who reportedly committed suicide on Sunday.



Sharing a throwback photo with Sushant, Karan Johar wrote, “I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them.”

The Sooryavanshi producer further said, “Sushant’s unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well.”



With broken heart emojis, Karan went on to say “will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug.”

Sushant’s body was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday morning.