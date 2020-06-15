Sushant Singh Rajput was supposed to get married in November: report

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who reportedly committed suicide on Sunday, was supposed to get married in November 2020.



Indian media quoting his cousin, reported that Sushant’s family was gearing up for his wedding and he was supposed to tie the knot in November this year.

The cousin of Sushant did not reveal the name of the girl, however, according to media reports MS Dhoni actor was currently rumoured to be dating Rhea Chakraborty.

But the lovebirds had never made their romance public.

Before Rhea, Sushant was in a relationship with his Pavitra Rishta, Indian TV drama serial, co-star Ankita Lokhande for six years.

Sushant’s body was found hanging at his Mumbai residence early on Sunday morning.

According to the police, the actor committed suicide, however, no suicide note was recovered.