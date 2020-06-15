close
Sun Jun 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
June 15, 2020

Anushka Sharma makes an appeal to media after Sushant Singh's death

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 15, 2020

Anushka Sharma on Sunday expressed her shock and grief over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput who died earlier in the day.

The actress requested the media to be sensitive towards Sushant Singh's family while reporting on the actor's death.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "At this time of immense tragedy, I would request the media to be sensitive towards Sushant’s family and friends. I urge everyone to respect their emotions and let them grieve."

Anushka, in a previous tweet, expressed sorrow over the death of her "PK" co-star.

Sushant had played the role of a Pakistani man 'Sarfraz' in the popular Indian movie that featured Aamir Khan in the lead role.

Latest News

More From Bollywood