Anushka Sharma makes an appeal to media after Sushant Singh's death

Anushka Sharma on Sunday expressed her shock and grief over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput who died earlier in the day.

The actress requested the media to be sensitive towards Sushant Singh's family while reporting on the actor's death.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "At this time of immense tragedy, I would request the media to be sensitive towards Sushant’s family and friends. I urge everyone to respect their emotions and let them grieve."

Anushka, in a previous tweet, expressed sorrow over the death of her "PK" co-star.

Sushant had played the role of a Pakistani man 'Sarfraz' in the popular Indian movie that featured Aamir Khan in the lead role.