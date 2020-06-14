Mandana Karimi polishes up her acting skills during quarantine

Mandana Karimi is a hardworking actor, making her way up the Bollywood hierarchy. In an attempt to keep herself productive, the star has joined Sacred Games actor Saurabh Sachdeva’s online acting classes to brush up her skills.

According to Mid-Day, Karimi explained, "I did a regular session last year. The online curriculum is keeping the creative energy in me high. They have a combination of theory and practicals to get the best out of an actor.”

One of her biggest struggles while trying to make her mark on the industry is the intense fight for survival. Karimi claims, "Every single day, there are thousands of Indians or there are people from outside, who want to be a part of the industry because it is a glamourous place. Everybody is replaceable. I feel, the moment you take that break, it becomes difficult to come back, especially when you are not from India."

She also went on to say, “I am trying to survive. It is really tough to stay in Mumbai, it is not a cheap city and suddenly overnight, I was homeless. Overnight, everything went down the drain for me. What kept me going was my determination and great family and friends that I have around me and people who have been there for me. To go back to movies, because of a couple of experiences that I had, which were bad experiences, I kind of tried to run away from the movies and the industry."