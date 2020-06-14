Prince Harry spoke about coping with Diana's death with Tunisia attack survivor

Prince Harry extended support to one of the survivors from the 2015 Tunisia attack by sharing how he deals with grief.

Owen Richards lost his brother, uncle and grandfather in the attack which also killed 38 others tourists in Tunisia's hotel.

Marking five years to the massacre in June, Owen, who was 16 at the time, recalled his meeting with the Duke of Sussex last year and how he had helped him cope with grief by sharing his own story when he lost his mother, Princess Diana.

“He gave me some advice,” said the 21-year-old, adding: “He said I must talk about what happened. He said he knew personally, because when he lost his mum, he didn’t.”

"It was a bit weird when he said, ‘when my mum was killed’, because she’s not just any mum – she’s Princess Diana.”

"It seemed like he was trying to give some advice rather than have a meaningless conversation,” he continued.

“I was nervous but Harry nodded during my speech. Mum and I had a teddy from our charity Smile for Joel – named after my brother – which we gave to him for his wife who was pregnant. I told him I was there when it happened and how I lost my brother, my grandad and my uncle.”

Five years ago, Owen accompanied his brother Joel, 19, uncle Adrian, 49 and grandfather Pat for a celebration trip in Port El Kantaoui after his GCSEs.

The family was staying at a five-star hotel in Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel and was relaxing by the pool when a 23-year-old Tunisian student had opened fire inside the hotel.