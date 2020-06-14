Bollywood celebrities ‘shocked’ over sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput

The sudden death of Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, has left Bollywood celebrities in shock.



Shortly after news of the actor's apparent suicide broke out, B-town celebs took to social media to mourn the demise of the actor.

Rajput was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai. Police have confirmed that the actor committed suicide.



Akshay Kumar was the first to pay tribute to Sushant on Twitter.

“Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family,” Kumar said.

Madhuri Dixit said she was heartbroken over Rajput's passing.

“It's heartbreaking to lose someone as talented & vibrant as Sushant. I will always cherish the moments we shared. My heartfelt condolences to the family & friends in grief,” Dixit tweeted.

Sonakhi Sinha, Hema Malini , Kiara Advani and Anushka Sharma also expressed their grief and sent condolences to the actor's family.



