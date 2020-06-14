close
Sun Jun 14, 2020
Alia Bhatt takes inspiration from Anushka Sharma, shares adorable sun-kissed photo

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 14, 2020
Alia Bhatt inspired by Anushka Sharma, shares sun-kissed photo

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt shared a sun-kissed photo and thanked fellow star Anushka Sharma for inspiring her to go on sunlight hunt in the house.

The Raazi actress turned to Instagram and shared the sun-kissed photo with caption “happy sunlight Sunday.”

She further wrote, “p.s - thank you my dearest @anushkasharma for inspiring me to go on sunlight hunt in my house May the light always be with you (and me ).”

Commenting on the endearing post, Anushka wrote with a heart emoji, “Always count me for random inspirations”

A few days back, Anushka had shared a sun-kissed picture with a caption “By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home.”


