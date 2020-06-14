Saba Qamar gets 100,000 subscribers on YouTube

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has received 100,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, she launched two months back.



The Sangat actress turned to Instagram to share exciting news with 3.1 million followers.

Saba thanked the fans for this milestone, saying “A big thank you to you for challenging me to reach my potential. People like you are the reason why the world is a better place. You are quite a wonderful person who has a heart that is filled with a lot of generosity.”

“Thank you very much for such a great, kind and lovely gesture! Much love!!,” she further said.



She also shared adorable pictures of a cake depicting YouTube, camera and number of subscribers written to celebrate the milestone.

The Hindi Medium actress launched her YouTube channel in April 2020.