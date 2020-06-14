Newly-fired 'Vanderpump Rules' star Stassi Schroeder is pregnant

Stassi Schroeder of Vanderpump Rules fame is expecting her first baby with Beau Clark, as reported by E!News.

The news has come only days after Stassi and Kristen Doute, along with other contestants, were fired from the show because of their racially offensive remarks made in the past.

Shortly after, Bravo cut ties with Stassi and Kristen after former co-star Faith Stowers publicly accused the pair of reporting her to the police over a false claim.



Stassi and Kristen's crisis manager released a joint statement on Friday which read, "Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished. Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward."

Although Stassi has not made a public announcement about her pregnancy yet, she was seen wearing loosely-fit attire during an outing with fiancé Beau Clark.

The duo got engaged to each other in July 2019, and were supposed to get married this summer in Italy. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak their marriage plans fell back.