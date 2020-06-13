Anushka Sharma 'appalled' at India's recent animal abuse cases

Anushka Sharma demanded that stricter laws be put in place against cases of animal abuse

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is an active voice in the industry, always speaking out against animal brutality rampant in India and around the world.

The actor recently came forth during an interview with ANI, demanding strict action against the recent case of animal abuse in India involving a pregnant elephant.

“I was absolutely appalled and aghast at what happened when I read the news, I couldn’t understand how such a cruel act could have been carried out,” she said.

“It makes me really sad that humans can do this! We are supposed to be apparently the most evolved species and we are supposed to be the protector of nature and all these voiceless beings and we are not doing that. I think when we have stricter laws and there is accountability,” she continued.

“Right now you can get away after being cruel to an animal by paying 50 rupees - you pay and you are out! There has to be stricter laws and people has to understand the importance of this only then will we move towards being a civilised planet,” she added.

“I really wish we have stricter laws against animal cruelty and they are exercised and executed in a way that there is fear in people. They shouldn’t be able to think that they can do something like this so easily and can get away with it by paying a small fine,” she said.