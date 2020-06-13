Bhumi Pednekar touches upon her ‘Durgavati’ shoot and how it was postponed

With COVID-19 having put a pause on the entire world, work in the entertainment industry suffered a great deal for the last three months.

Before its emergence however, Bhumi Pednekar was gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Durgavati staring Akshay Kumar.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Bhumi explained, "Durgavati, we got very lucky that we finished 98% of the film. Now that we have permission to start post-production, I am sure they will start work.”

“But, I am sure there will like 4-5 days of the shoot that will pop up, which is very natural because some patchwork might come.”

She went on to say, “So, I might have like a day or two of shoot left. When we were shooting for Durgavati, we had an inclination that this might turn up like a pandemic, we were working our [expletive] off, we pulled like 20 hours a day, it is a large looking films, we could not recreate all of that again in Mumbai, it would be impossible and it would put a lot of burden on producers.”

Before concluding she revealed, “It is high on emotions and a lot of action. I am pretty much driving the film, so I am really excited."